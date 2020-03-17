|
MERRILL, GERRY
Gerry A. Merrill, 81, of Ocala, FL passed away, March 14, 2020.
Born in St. Lawrence County, NY, she came to this area in 1993 from Syracuse, NY. She was Catholic by faith and enjoyed her family, visiting with friends, playing bingo and casinos. She will always be remembered as being full of life.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Nancy Corsaro (Michael) of Syracuse, NY, Ronald Gale (Michelle) of Portage, IN, Laurie Belthhazard (Dan) of Malone, NY, Scott Gale (Penny) of Malone, NY, Timothy Gale of Union SC, Gary Gale (Dawn) of Portage, IN and Stephen Gale of Union, SC; stepsons, Robert Merrill (Charlene) of Murphy, NC and Jeff Merrill (Cathy) of Syracuse, NY; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great
granddaughter, 3 brothers, 5 sisters and a host of other family members.
Visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations (11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala) on Wednesday, March 18th from 12-2PM with Funeral Service at 1PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020