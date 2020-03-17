Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
Resources
More Obituaries for GERRY MERRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERRY MERRILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERRY MERRILL Obituary
MERRILL, GERRY
Gerry A. Merrill, 81, of Ocala, FL passed away, March 14, 2020.
Born in St. Lawrence County, NY, she came to this area in 1993 from Syracuse, NY. She was Catholic by faith and enjoyed her family, visiting with friends, playing bingo and casinos. She will always be remembered as being full of life.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Nancy Corsaro (Michael) of Syracuse, NY, Ronald Gale (Michelle) of Portage, IN, Laurie Belthhazard (Dan) of Malone, NY, Scott Gale (Penny) of Malone, NY, Timothy Gale of Union SC, Gary Gale (Dawn) of Portage, IN and Stephen Gale of Union, SC; stepsons, Robert Merrill (Charlene) of Murphy, NC and Jeff Merrill (Cathy) of Syracuse, NY; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great
granddaughter, 3 brothers, 5 sisters and a host of other family members.
Visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations (11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala) on Wednesday, March 18th from 12-2PM with Funeral Service at 1PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries