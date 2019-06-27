|
HILTON, GERTRUDE
Mrs. Gertrude Hilton of Springhill, Florida peacefully passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Hilton will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00AM from Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL. Place of rest will follow in Florida Hills Memorial Gardens. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the church from 2:00PM-4:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 9:30AM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019