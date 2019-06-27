Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE HILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE HILTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERTRUDE HILTON Obituary
HILTON, GERTRUDE
Mrs. Gertrude Hilton of Springhill, Florida peacefully passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Hilton will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00AM from Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL. Place of rest will follow in Florida Hills Memorial Gardens. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the church from 2:00PM-4:00PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 9:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now