GINNET JONES
JONES, GINNET
Ginnet Jones, 79, passed away on May 27, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Patricia (Adon) Williams, Ardwendia (James) Johnson, Sharbrese Jones Pruitt, Erroka Jones and Sonja (Stephen) Ponder; son, Wynton (Portia) Muhammad; 30 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; siblings, Eula B. Williams, Alice Baker and James McCombs Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted sisters godchildren and sorrowing friends,
Funeral service for Mrs. Jones will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Immerse Church of Ocala located at 5105 N US Hwy 441. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 everyone attending this service is required to wear a mask, social distancing and all federal Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced. The service for Mrs. Jones will be live streamed. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
