JONES, GINNETGinnet Jones, 79, passed away on May 27, 2020.She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Patricia (Adon) Williams, Ardwendia (James) Johnson, Sharbrese Jones Pruitt, Erroka Jones and Sonja (Stephen) Ponder; son, Wynton (Portia) Muhammad; 30 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; siblings, Eula B. Williams, Alice Baker and James McCombs Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted sisters godchildren and sorrowing friends,Funeral service for Mrs. Jones will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Immerse Church of Ocala located at 5105 N US Hwy 441. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 everyone attending this service is required to wear a mask, social distancing and all federal Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced. The service for Mrs. Jones will be live streamed. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry.