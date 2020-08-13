FORD, GLADIES

Gladies Ford, 89, departed this life on August 3, 2020.

Precious memories will be forever cherished by her daughter, Julia; eight grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two sisters, George Anne Nelson; Brenda Mingo; a brother, Trial Bishop Cleve Butler.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 am to 5pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 pm at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Professional Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix Snow, Licensed Funeral Director, directing. (Providing a memory that will never fade).



