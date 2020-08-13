1/1
GLADIES FORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLADIES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORD, GLADIES
Gladies Ford, 89, departed this life on August 3, 2020.
Precious memories will be forever cherished by her daughter, Julia; eight grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two sisters, George Anne Nelson; Brenda Mingo; a brother, Trial Bishop Cleve Butler.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 am to 5pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 pm at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Professional Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix Snow, Licensed Funeral Director, directing. (Providing a memory that will never fade).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved