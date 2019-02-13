|
COSTANZA, GLENDA
MARIE (BROOKER)
Glenda Marie Costanza (Brooker) entered into eternal life on February 1, 2019.
She leaves behind her mother, Gloria Allen; and stepfather, Michael; a daughter, Crystal Gayle Cousins; sisters, Irene Brooker Jackson (Andre) and Debbie Rogers. Glenda is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Glenda is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Edgar Brooker; and her brother, Glenn Edgar Brooker, Jr.
Glenda has spent the happiest of her last days with her longtime best friend and life partner, Russell Fascenda, and her fur baby, Alexa. Glenda made clear her wishes of being cremated and placed with her father. We can all find comfort in knowing that Glenda has moved on to a place of no more pain, hurt or sorrow and she is with cherished loved ones again.
