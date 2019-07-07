Home

Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
(207) 892-6342
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
View Map
DORE, GLENDA
LUCILLE (SUKEFORTH)
Glenda Lucille (Sukeforth) Dore, 82, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She was born November 29, 1936 in Bath, to parents Glenwood and Dora (Bishop) Sukeforth. Glenda grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School class of 1955.
In her younger years, she worked at Moody's Diner, where she met her husband, Alden. Glenda was proud of her working career as a Tupperware Manager where she retired after 14 years and later enjoyed being a nanny for families in Florida. Her greatest love was that of her family and the joy they brought her throughout her life.
She is predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ralph and John Sukeforth; and one sister, Edna Staples.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alden Dore; three children, Michael Dore of Gray, Thomas Dore of Gray and Charlotte Libby and her husband, Bob, of Standish; four siblings; Lillian Saksek of Jefferson, Phillip Sukeforth and wife, Sandra, of Waldoboro, Mary Peaslee and husband, Philip, of Jefferson and Bobby Sukeforth and wife, Vivian, of Union; grandchildren, Tom Dore of Raeford, N.C., Catherine Perez of Las Cruces, N.M., Justin Dore of Windham, Troy Dore of Windham, Samantha Black of Statesville, N.C. and Chelsea Libby of Saco; as well as ten great- grandchildren.
A period of visitation for Glenda will be held from 1-2 P.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd., Windham. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. To participate in Glenda's online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. Immediately following the services everyone is invited to gather for refreshments at the American Legion Hall, 15 Lewiston Rd., Gray, ME. 04039.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 7 to July 8, 2019
