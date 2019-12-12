|
SULLIVAN, GLENDO L.
Mr. Glendo L. Sullivan of Williston, FL, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Legacy House Care Center in Ocala, FL following a lengthy illness. He was 80.
Mr. Sullivan was a 56 year resident of Williston, FL coming here from Indiana. He was born in Springfield, KY. He was a former horse trainer and race car driver. His hobbies were horses, hunting, and driving around town visiting with friends.
Mr. Sullivan is survived by his wife, Martha; sons, Tony Mohr, Bobby Mohr and Bill Sullivan; daughters, Jamie McLaughlin and Tanyia O'Steen; sister, Doris Jean Voris and several grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Pastor Daniel Carswell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sigh the guestbook online at:
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019