Knauff Funeral Home
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
GLENDO SULLIVAN
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Orange Hill Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Orange Hill Cemetery
Williston, FL
GLENDO L. SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, GLENDO L.
Mr. Glendo L. Sullivan of Williston, FL, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Legacy House Care Center in Ocala, FL following a lengthy illness. He was 80.
Mr. Sullivan was a 56 year resident of Williston, FL coming here from Indiana. He was born in Springfield, KY. He was a former horse trainer and race car driver. His hobbies were horses, hunting, and driving around town visiting with friends.
Mr. Sullivan is survived by his wife, Martha; sons, Tony Mohr, Bobby Mohr and Bill Sullivan; daughters, Jamie McLaughlin and Tanyia O'Steen; sister, Doris Jean Voris and several grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Pastor Daniel Carswell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
