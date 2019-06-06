BROWNE, GLENN EDWARD

Glenn 'GB' Edward Browne, 43, of Citrus Springs passed away peacefully at his residence with his wife and mother by his side on May 28, 2019. He was born in Taunton, Massachusetts to David and Beverly (Tennant) Browne on March 22, 1976. Glenn lived most of his life in Ocala, Florida.

Glenn graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1994 and University of Central Florida in 2002 with a Bachelors in Business. Glenn was an avid bass fisherman from an early age and participated in many local tournaments. He went on to become a professional bass fisherman for the FLW Tournament circuit for 12 years. In that time, he was a six time FLW Cup participant. Glenn had four career tournament wins including 2010 in Fort Loudon, TN and 2015 on Lake Champlain in New York. Glenn is best known for his favorite style of fishing, which is flipping, and was often called 'The Hammer.' Glenn lived for fishing until he met the love of his life, Melissa McGarry Browne, whom he married on January 19, 2019.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Browne; his parents, David and Beverly Browne; his siblings, Jessica Payne (Jerrod), David P. Browne (Barbara), and Lisa Bonneau; nephews and nieces, Aurora Payne, Garrett Payne, Spencer Payne, Nolan Payne, Rosalea Payne, Russell Payne, Clara Payne, Hayleigh Callahan, Nolan Callahan, Paul Tetanski, Jenna Bonneau, and Christi Bonneau; Laurie and Craig Callahan; aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as extended family and many great friends.

Please join us in a celebration of Glenn's life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:00 AM in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent in his honor to Marion County Youth Bassmasters, 31 Larch Run, Ocala, FL 34480. Funeral arrangements are through Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 236-7813. Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary