AMBROSECCHIA, GLORIA

Gloria Ambrosecchia age 91, was originally from Valley Stream, New York. She later moved to Silver Springs Shore in November 1980 and volunteered for Immaculate Heart Catholic Church for over 30 years. Gloria was on the building committee to help design the Church Social Hall and Marion Center Buildings, along with the original Pastor Father Sean K. Shine, her best friend and mentor.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Ambrosecchia, who died March 25, 1983; her parents, Josephine and John Puglisi; 3 brothers, Michael, Joseph and John Dispenza.

Gloria is survived by her only child Christina Casale and son-in-law Edward. Her most cherished possessions were her Grandchildren Michele, Robert, Joseph, Samantha, Vincent, Connie, Jennifer and Todd as well as the most amazing Great Grand Children Aiden, Olivia, Gloria, Domonick and Drake; and Great-Great Grand Children Jordan, Santino and Fraya. She was known as 'Auntie G ' to her special nieces and nephews, especially Robert, Josephine, Joan and Lorraine, as well as many God-Children Michael, Joseph, Barbara, Joan and Michelle.

All these amazing survivors gave her many years of love and respect and more happiness than she ever imagined. She lived for their phone calls and chats. She gave valuable advice to them about life-forgiveness and how special they were to her and God. It was an example of complete faith and unconditional love. She always said she was the luckiest GiGi because of her Friends and Family.

A Mass was held 11AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ocala, Florida. Gloria's final resting place is next to her husband, Joseph, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Roberts

Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471

(352) 732-9944

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 16 to June 17, 2019