Gloria Jean Kilpatrick, 67, of Ocala passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Gloria was a native of Savannah, Georgia and moved to Ocala in 1999.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Sutton of Ocala; her daughter, Stephanie Jones of Ocala; grandchildren, Amanda and Robert and great grandchildren, Aubrey, Hannah, Rylynn and Harper.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
