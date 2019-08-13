|
|
LAYER, GLORIA
Gloria Layer, 87, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Gloria was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Carolina Pardi. She moved to Ocala in 1994 from Copiague, NY. She was a secretary in the fuel industry and also worked as a travel agent. Gloria was a member and Eucharistic minister at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society of Oak Run. Gloria's life centered on her church and her family. She loved holidays and gatherings, helping and serving friends and family tirelessly, till the last dish was done, washed, and put away.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Layer in 2005.
She is survived by her daughter, Camille Redmond of Bedford, NH; six grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, Caitlin, Charles, and Evan Redmond, and Michelle (Evan) McCartney; great granddaughter, Cassandra McCartney; and two brothers, Ernest (Ann) Pardi and Joseph Pardi (Claire Greenberg); two nieces, Carol-Lynn Porcaro and Christine (Sal) Schillizzi; great nephews, Jonathan Porcaro and Michael Schillizzi; and great niece, Alexandra Schillizzi.
Visitation will be 4-8pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Timberridge Chapel. Funeral will be 8:30am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Memorials can be made to the . Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 9695 SE 110th St. Ocala, FL 34481 (352) 873-4114. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019