Gloria M. Wangerien

Ocala - Gloria M. Wangerien, age 95, formerly of Massapequa, NY, died peacefully in her sleep on September 13th at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL. She was born to the late John Adam and Grace Salisbury Miller on June 9, 1925 in College Point, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lincoln A. Wangerien, son Brian Paul Wangerien, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Gloria attended NYU while working for Pan American Airways. She was employed for over twenty years as an accountant for Joseph Mascioli a Long Island builder. In retirement she enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband in their RV, and spending time with her grandchildren. She moved to Ocala in 1986 and became an avid golfer, even achieving a hole in one. She loved a good game of cards with her many friends.

Gloria is survived by her son Robert E. Wangerien (Matilda Wangerien) of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren Jennifer Hopkins, Lisa Wangerien, Catherine Buffington, Mark Wangerien, and John Terrell, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Central Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store