Dr. Glynn Murphy
Dr. Glynn Murphy
Dr. Glynn Murphy, 71, passed away on November 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving children, daughter Jocelyn Murphy-Ward (Thaddaeus) Medford, New Jersey and son Glynn T. Murphy Tallahassee, Florida. Three Grandchildren: Jayda Ward, Thaddaeus Ward Jr. and Journie Ward all of Medford, New Jersey. Five brothers, Robert (Darlene) Murphy of St. Petersburg, FL, Harold Murphy of Dunnellon, FL, Winston (Shirley) Murphy of Gainesville, FL, Tommie (Brenda) Murphy, and Wayne Murphy both of Dunnellon, FL ; four sisters, Sadie Young, Lucille Oliver, Vanessa (Willie) Watts all of Dunnellon, FL, and Rudene (Michael) Styles of Kissimmee, FL; one sister-in-law Lois Murphy. A lifelong friend Sister Lessie Johnson Lewis. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Dunnellon Community Cemetery in Dunnellon, FL. Viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6pm-7pm at Union Baptist Church. In order to attend any service you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade."

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
DEC
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dunnellon Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gail Branton Dukes
Friend
