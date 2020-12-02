Dr. Glynn Murphy

Dr. Glynn Murphy, 71, passed away on November 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving children, daughter Jocelyn Murphy-Ward (Thaddaeus) Medford, New Jersey and son Glynn T. Murphy Tallahassee, Florida. Three Grandchildren: Jayda Ward, Thaddaeus Ward Jr. and Journie Ward all of Medford, New Jersey. Five brothers, Robert (Darlene) Murphy of St. Petersburg, FL, Harold Murphy of Dunnellon, FL, Winston (Shirley) Murphy of Gainesville, FL, Tommie (Brenda) Murphy, and Wayne Murphy both of Dunnellon, FL ; four sisters, Sadie Young, Lucille Oliver, Vanessa (Willie) Watts all of Dunnellon, FL, and Rudene (Michael) Styles of Kissimmee, FL; one sister-in-law Lois Murphy. A lifelong friend Sister Lessie Johnson Lewis. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 11:00am at Dunnellon Community Cemetery in Dunnellon, FL. Viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6pm-7pm at Union Baptist Church. In order to attend any service you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade."



