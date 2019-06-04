|
OLSON, GORDON A.
Gordon A. Olson, 93, passed away on May 27, 2019 in his Ocala home after a brief illness, with his beloved wife of almost 68 years, Doris (née Robinson) by his side.
Gordon was born on February 14, 1926 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the second child of Bernhard and Esther Olson. They moved to New York City when he was 11 years old. Gordon met Doris, his future wife, at Elmhurst Baptist Church where she was a friend of his younger sister, Elaine. Gordon completed a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the City College of New York and then went on to graduate first in his class with a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University.
Gordon and Doris married on August 18, 1951. Gordon was hired by the DuPont Company where he worked for 35 years, first in Wilmington, Delaware and then later in Seaford, Delaware, retiring in 1986 as Senior Supervisor for Research and Development at the Seaford nylon plant. Gordon enjoyed playing bridge, sports, gardening, travel and spending time with his family. In 2000, Gordon and Doris retired to Ocala Palms in Ocala, Florida. Gordon was a Christian raised in the Baptist church. While living in Seaford, he was an active member of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church, and was also an active member of the Ocala Palms Community Church.
Gordon is survived by their five children, David (Sandra), Christine Steinberg (Alan), Charles (Karen Senffner), Virginia Ashpole (Mark), and Eric (Colleen); nine grandchildren, Erika Curtis (Bruce), Julie Olson, Jennine Solomon (Andrew), Dan Steinberg, David Ashpole (Lexi), Victoria and Lara Olson, Lisa Ashpole, and Sylvie Olson; one great-grandchild, Gavin Solomon, and two more expected. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Buda; sister-in-laws, Kathy Olson and Florence Kaisen; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Caryn, John Andrew, Barbara, Donald, Janet, Dorilee, Ronald, Valerie, and their spouses.
Gordon was predeceased by his older brother, Robert; his brother-in-laws, John Buda and Harold Kaisen; and niece, Susan.
A memorial service was held at Ocala Palms Community Center on Sunday, June 2, 2019 following the church service. A funeral service will be held on June 17, 2019 at 11 am at Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, Florida, and finally, Gordon will be laid to rest near his parents at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 4 to June 5, 2019