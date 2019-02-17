|
|
NICKEL,
GRACE (ADAMS, HOPKINS)
Grace was born in Rochester, NY on May 26, 1930 and passed away in Shallotte, NC on February 6, 2019.
Grace was a creative person and loved all kinds of crafting. She lived a full life and was loved by all who knew her. She was especially important to her children, building a special bond, providing support, love and guidance. Grace lived for many years in Florida before spending her twilight years in North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd Hopkins and Donald Nickel; children, Karen, Edward and Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Floyd (Pam); daughters Grace (Ron) and Peg (Mo); brother, Nelson (Carmen); sister-in-law, Linda Rippe; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many friends and family.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019