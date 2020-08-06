SHOALMIRE,

GRACIE JUANITA

Gracie Juanita Shoalmire (Grace) passed away on July 31, 2020. She died peacefully at home in Ocala surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Madison, Florida on 10/5/1927. After her marriage to James Shoalmire in 1945, they traveled the country with his job. Upon his retirement, they lived many happy years on the Apalachicola River where they enjoyed hunting and fishing. They moved to Ocala in 1983.

Grace is preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hyman, Gail Lott (Tom), Sharon Brooks, Juanita Chastain, Jamie Hampy (Darryl); seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Grace was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where she taught first grade Sunday school for 25 years. At the age of 70, she received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification. She always had a desire to learn and continued taking classes at CFCC until her late 80's. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered with many organizations, including the Woman's Club. Grace received her Master Gardener's Certification and loved spending time in her garden. She also took pride in the beautiful paintings she did.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ocala Regional Medical Center and at Hospice of Marion County.

Due to the recent COVID pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family. Forest Lawn Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Marion County.



