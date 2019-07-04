Home

LUCKEY, GRACIE LEE
Ocala - Gracie Lee Luckey, 76, passed away June 30, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mrs. Luckey will be held on July 6, 2019, 11am at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2251 NW 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida 34475, Reverend Tommy Brooks-Pastor. Pastor Otis Williams, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 4pm. A wake service will be held at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Friday at 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Luckey's residence, 1815 NW 24th Ct., Ocala, Florida, 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
