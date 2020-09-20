GORDON, GREGORY H.

Gregory H. Gordon, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hospice Legacy House. Greg was a fifth generation Floridian, outdoors-man, and the grandson of the late Marion County Sheriff Henry Gordon.

He is predeceased by his parents, Archie and Mary Gordon.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Linda; his daughter, Sarah Brewer (Josh); step-daughter, Kristin Boothby; and nephew, Jamie Maddox.

In lieu of flowers Greg would like any donations made to Hospice of Marion County.



