Greta Kay Ovad

Greta Kay Ovad, 78, died October 23, 2020, with those that cared for her by her side.

Greta was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Robert and Florence Hallin on September 18, 1942. Greta worked for many years as a Caregiver, in South Florida; having graduated from MEGA Nursing Center, as a Home Health Assistant. She also worked part-time as a trainer in the horse industry here in Ocala. Greta was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 7, 1970, and most recently was a member of the Southwest Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. It brought Greta great pleasure to share her Bible-based hope in God's Kingdom with others. Greta loved to laugh with the many visitors that would come to see her at TimberRidge. She was a very caring and appreciative person. She looked forward to the day when God's original purpose for the earth; to be a paradise, with no more sorrow, pain or death. (Revelation 21:3,4) A world filled with peaceful, loving people with no prejudice; just a happy united family. (Psalm 37: 10,11)

Greta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Hallin; her brother William Hallin and her son; James Holstine.

Greta is survived by her sister Jean Hallin of Crestline, California, as well as several grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced in the future.



