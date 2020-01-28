|
|
RANDLE, GWEN
Mrs. Gwen Randle, a 14 year resident of Morriston, FL passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. She was 79.
Mrs. Randle was born in Brooklyn, New York. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Williston, FL. She was a registered nurse and worked in the medical field for 10 years before retirement. She was an artist, loved doing crafts, playing the guitar, singing in the church choir and riding horses.
Mrs. Randle is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Herbert Jorden.
She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Randle; two sons, Jon Holcombe and Daniel Holcombe; daughter, Laurie Lynn (Michael) Nuzzo; step-daughter, Jennifer (Doug) King; two sisters, Gail (George) Alford and Lynn (Bert) Mickel; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial service at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston was entrusted with local arrangements. (352)528-3481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020