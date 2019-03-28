|
SIMS,
GWENDOLYN BETHEA
Gwendolyn Bethea Sims was born on August 17, 1935 in Maxton, North Carolina. Gwen and her mother moved to New York City when her mom took a job in the fashion industry. As a young teenager, she moved to Ocala, Florida with her cousins, Martha and Cranford Coleman and graduated from Howard Academy in 1953.
Gwen received a Bachelor of Arts degree (English major) from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in June 1957. While at FAMU she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and held the esteemed title of Golden Soror, achieving 50-plus years of active membership.
Gwen attained a Master of Arts in Education (English Emphasis) from Rollins College in June 1971. Her various certifications include, Guidance Counselor Administration and Supervision (University of Florida - 1986), and Administrative Training Program (Marion County School System -1988).
Gwen taught school in Obrien, Florida (1957-58), Crooms High School in Sanford, Florida, 1958-1971; Vanguard High School, Ocala, Florida, 1971-1975; and ended a 40 year career as Guidance Counselor at Vanguard High School, 1975-1997.
She was a devoted member of Zion United Methodist Church where she sang in the mass choir, served as President of United Methodist Women, and chaired several committees. From 1991-1994, she was President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Eta Tau Omega Chapter. She is a past President of Utopians, Inc. of Ocala, a International Bible Study Fellowship Leader, and former member of the Board of Directors at Monroe Regional Medical Center.
Gwen and her husband, Samuel 'S.T.' Sims, were married in Oakland, California in 1965 and enjoyed over 52 years of marital bliss until Sam passed away in September of 2017.
She leaves to cherish her memory two step-daughters, Barbara Golden and Linda Davis of Lawnside, NJ; a step-son, Gregory Sims of Mullica Hills, NJ; four Godchildren, Kim Blackshear, Adia Crumley, Corey Battey, and Michael Frazier, Jr.; a lifelong friend, Delores ('Teenie') Mitchell; and many other cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Gwen was predeceased by her mother, Carrie Bethea, her husband, Samuel Sims; and her stepson, Samuel Sims, Jr. (Betty).
A Wake will be held on Friday, March 29,2019, 6 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Zion United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 30,2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019