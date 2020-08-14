Or Copy this URL to Share

SCOTT, HADLANE G.

Ocala - Hadlane G. Scott, 82, passed away August 3, 2020.

Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mr. Scott will be a private gathering. Visitation for family and friends will be at Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church, 674 Silver Road, Ocala, Florida 34472 on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10am to 11am. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store