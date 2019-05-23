|
ROGERS, JR., HAMPTON
On May 21, 2019 Hampton Rogers Jr. (Hamp, Jr.) peacfully surendered to the call of God and departed this life. Hampton was born on October 29, 1959 to the late Hampton and Naomi Rogers of Waverly, Florida.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Wanda Holmes Rogers; four children, Shedrick Howard, Lake Wales, FL, Kera Rogers, Bridgeport, CT, Karissa Rogers, Bridgeport, CT, Karena Rogers, Bridgeport, CT; grandchildren, Dakhuwan Stanley, Anothy Johnson, Tymara Howard, Carl Willaims, Jr., Aniyah Johnson, Kylah Williams and Dereck Pettway; six Siblings, Dennis Legrand (Shirley) Frostproof, FL, Chris LeGrande'(Sheila) Moreno Valley, CA, Tina Albritton (David) Ocala, FL; Robert Rogers(Juliette); Regina Bradley(John) Alachua, FL; Preston Rogers, Ocala, FL; his best friend, Lamont Warren, who was always there for him; a host of aunts, uncles, Cousins, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing on Friday, May 24th 11:00am - 7:00pm Brown Memorial Funeral Home 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Ocala, FL and funeral services on Saturday at 11:00am at Charity Ministries, Inc., 14176 Couty Road/Highway 326, Morriston, FL. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Brown Memorial Funeral Home, 706 SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019