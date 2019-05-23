Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services
706 Sw Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 840-0611
Resources
More Obituaries for HAMPTON ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAMPTON ROGERS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HAMPTON ROGERS Jr. Obituary
ROGERS, JR., HAMPTON
On May 21, 2019 Hampton Rogers Jr. (Hamp, Jr.) peacfully surendered to the call of God and departed this life. Hampton was born on October 29, 1959 to the late Hampton and Naomi Rogers of Waverly, Florida.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Wanda Holmes Rogers; four children, Shedrick Howard, Lake Wales, FL, Kera Rogers, Bridgeport, CT, Karissa Rogers, Bridgeport, CT, Karena Rogers, Bridgeport, CT; grandchildren, Dakhuwan Stanley, Anothy Johnson, Tymara Howard, Carl Willaims, Jr., Aniyah Johnson, Kylah Williams and Dereck Pettway; six Siblings, Dennis Legrand (Shirley) Frostproof, FL, Chris LeGrande'(Sheila) Moreno Valley, CA, Tina Albritton (David) Ocala, FL; Robert Rogers(Juliette); Regina Bradley(John) Alachua, FL; Preston Rogers, Ocala, FL; his best friend, Lamont Warren, who was always there for him; a host of aunts, uncles, Cousins, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing on Friday, May 24th 11:00am - 7:00pm Brown Memorial Funeral Home 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Ocala, FL and funeral services on Saturday at 11:00am at Charity Ministries, Inc., 14176 Couty Road/Highway 326, Morriston, FL. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Brown Memorial Funeral Home, 706 SW Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now