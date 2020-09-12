1/
Harley Benjamin Cheshire Sr.
1937 - 2020
CHESHIRE, SR.,
HARLEY BENJAMIN
Ocala - Harley Benjamin Cheshire, 83, passed away September 6, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born April 8, 1937 to Leon Cheshire and Myra Prisoc Cheshire in White Springs, FL. and moved to Ocala shortly after. He served in the United States National Guard and worked in Sales in numerous industries throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert E. Cheshire; brothers, Dwight A. Cheshire and James W. Cheshire.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jessamine Gaye Cheshire; son, Harley B. Cheshire, Jr.; daughter, Sandra L. Dillon (Tony); brother, Robert Wayne Cheshire; sister, Nyla Riner (Wayne); grandchildren, Chris Dillon (Kori), Andrew Dillon (Olesya), Evan Dillon, and Bethany Dillon; great grandchildren, Olivia Dillon, Alexander Dillon and Jaxxen Dillon, Hailey and Veda Eaton; great niece, Sydney Fraser and several other nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 10835 SE 70th Ave, Belleview, FL 34420. In observance of social distancing, the service will be held outside, please feel free to bring a lawn chair/folding chair. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Grace Baptist Church
