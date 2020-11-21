Harold C. Denny
Ocala - Harold Denny, 87 of Oak Run, Ocala, FL. passed away November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Harold was born March 9, 1933 in Ransomville, NY, son of the late Charles and Doris (Ricker) Denny. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen (Oliphant) Denny of 67 years.
In addition, he is survived by his 4 sons; Thomas Denny of Gowanda, NY, Michael (Carol) Denny of Versailles, NY, Paul (Erin) Denny of Leland, NC and Jeffrey (Greer) Denny of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Six grandchildren, Kyle (Emily) Denny, Tara Denny, Calvin Denny, Stacymay Denny, Zachary Denny and Sarah Denny Martinez. Also 3 great grandchildren; Miri Martinez, Mila Martinez, and Maci Martinez. Also survived by his sister, Beverly Bowers of Lakeland, FL, sister-in-law Barbara Oliphant of Wilson, NY and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers: Charles Denny of Ransomville, NY and Donald Denny of Joliet, IL.
Harold was a corporal in the United States Army and deployed to Korea in 1953 where he served as railways coordinator with the Army Engineering Corps until discharge in 1955. He was an inspection engineer for Uhl, Hall & Rich overseeing construction of the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant in Lewiston, NY in the early 1960s. Harold went on to work as an engineer in the construction of the Buffalo River Improvement Corporation (BRIC) in Buffalo NY which was developed to provide cooling water to Republic Steel Corp and 4 other industries. After completion of this project, he was the Manager of the Pumping Station on Fuhrman Blvd. largely responsible for the clean up of the Buffalo River. After leaving BRIC, Harold spent several years as a real estate agent for Hunt Real Estate in Amherst. He retired in 2001 and has since resided in Ocala, FL with his wife, Helen. Harold was a generous spirit, well loved by family, friends and neighbors.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 2 PM at the covered pavilion behind Ocala West United Methodist Church: 9330 SW 105th St., Ocala. Pastor Michael Sims officiating. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Internment with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478. On line condolences may be shared at www.baldwincremation.com