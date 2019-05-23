Home

HAROLD COHEN Obituary
COHEN, HAROLD
Harold Cohen, 68, passed away on May 10, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories sister, Mamie Cohen; brothers, Willie (Patricia) Cohen, and Reginald (Resa) Cohen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Mr. Cohen will be held Saturday in Tuckerhill Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
