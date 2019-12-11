|
|
BATEMAN,
HAROLD EDWARD 'ED'
Harold Edward 'Ed' Bateman, 90, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Ed was born in Champagne, IL to George and Lottie Bateman, and moved to Ocala from Miami, FL in 1994. He was a US Coast Guard veteran of 30 years, and a US Navy veteran of four years. Ed operated as a Machine Shop Foreman. He built model ships and a scale model of the Sombrero Lighthouse, off the Florida coast. He loved to play the cello and the violin. Ed was a faithful deacon at First Baptist Church of Westwood Lake in Miami, FL. He was a former member of 1st Baptist Church of Dunnellon and present member of College Rd. Baptist Church, playing in the orchestra at all three churches.
Ed was predeceased by his wife, Lois in 2005; brothers, Bill (Ethel) and Leon; and first wife, (Verna Lee).
Funeral service will be 10am Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1st Baptist Church of Dunnellon with burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 9695 SE 110th St. Ocala, FL 34481 (352) 873-4114.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019