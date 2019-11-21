|
|
HOLT, HAROLD LOUIS
Ocala - Harold Louis Holt, 82, passed away on November 12, 2019.
Home Going Celebration for Mr. Holt will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Second Bethel Baptist Theological Seminary, 1205 NW 4th Street, Ocala, Florida. Reverend Jason Sims will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Second Bethel Baptist Theological Seminary on Saturday at 10:30am to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019