Harold "Hal" Pierce

Roseville - Harold "Hal" Pierce, a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran, was granted his angel wings on November 01, 2020, at age 85. His final days were at home with his beloved wife Beverly and loving family in Roseville, CA.

Born in Trent, South Dakota, 12/31/1934 to Morris and Mildred Pierce. With siblings Evie and Charles, Hal grew up on a farm in Egan, SD. He loved animals, academics, high school sports and graduated from Egan High in 1952.

Hal entered the US Navy during the Korean War on 08/10/1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. After 20 years, Hal retired 08/01/1972 in Jacksonville, FL., with the Rank of Tradesman E-6. He was awarded Medals for the Korean and Viet Nam Wars and had four Good Conduct Medals. He served an additional 10 years in the Naval reserves.

Hal earned a degree in Engineering from LaSalle, University. He retired as a Contract Engineer from Martin Marietta in FL.

The song "I've been everywhere man" fits Hal's life story with him visiting 49 states. He was a great chef, had fast cars, loved his golfing days and fishing on his boat in the Florida Keys. He loved having Bev as his companion at home and travelling in their RV visiting relatives and friends. His "bride" as he called Bev, and Hal were married on FEB 14, 2004. They lived, laughed, and had fun. Hal blended into Bev's large extended family, who admired Hal greatly.

He is survived by his adoring wife Beverly Larson Pierce and her entire family; Candice and Garrett (Kate)Ebersole, Floyd Johnson, Gordon (Barbara) Langford and many Florida friends. Hal was preceded in death by his treasured daughter Kerry Pierce Ebersole (2016).

Honorary pallbearers: Floyd Johnson, Joe Muscato, Dave Elder, Jeff Schude, Candice Ebersole, Garrett Ebersole.

Hal belonged to the VFW and many Veteran groups and was president of many organizations throughout his lifetime.

A military funeral and celebration of his life was held in his honor on 11/18/20.



