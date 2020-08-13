JOSLYN, HAROLD ROY

Harold Roy Joslyn, 91, died August 10, 2020 at Estelle's House in Ocala, Florida after contracting Covid 19. Roy was a resident of Ossining, NY for 34 years and moved to Wildwood Florida in 1982.

Roy Joslyn was born to Edna Game and George Joslyn on February 21, 1929 in Highland Park, MI.

He married Joan Ann Truss on May 10, 1953 and was married for 67 years. Roy was an Electrician Apprentice in the Navy and was a World War II veteran. Following his tour in the Navy, Roy became a fireman for Con Rail, Volunteer Ambulance Corp and studied to become a police officer for The Town of New Castile and ultimately retired with the rank of Seargent Detective in the New Castle Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Bonnie Battista, Timothy Joslyn (Marianne), Connie Lombardi (Michael), Ronnie Joslyn, Debbie Salzarulo (Daniel); his sister, Donna Sirtola (Arnold); sister-in-law, Joyce Sles; four nephews; one deceased nephew (Richard); three nieces; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In his retirement, Roy enjoyed traveling across the United States in his motor home with his wife Joan. He was a member of the Ossining Fire Department, Cataract Hose Fire house, and also a member of the Ossining Ambulance Core

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation in Roy's name to the Key Training Center, 5399 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461 or call (352) 795-5541 x312 Pat Morgan



