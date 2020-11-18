1/1
Harrol Daymon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harrol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrol (Harold) Daymon
Ocala - Harrol (Harold) Daymon 73 of Ocala, FL answered the Master's call on November 10, 2020. Harrol was born to Luther and Lucille Daymon (predeceased) on February 11, 1947 in Ocala, FL. Harrol leaves behind daughters, Voncia Council (Michael) Ebony Duncan, sons, Christopher Bagley (Christine) all of Ocala, Derick Bagley (Regina) of Georgia and Roderick Burley of Maryland and Lamarcus Graham. Siblings, Luther Daymon Jr, Alphonso Daymon, Joe Leonard Daymon, Rudolph Daymon, Lorenzo Colding, Shirley (Lois) Daymon, Joyce Daymon, Sabrina Daymon and a host of grands, great grands, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation for Harrol will be Friday November 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Services for Harrol will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ramah Baptist Church, Belleview, FL, Pastor Melvin Cotton, Minister MaTrika McFatten, Eulogist. Harrol's final resting place will be the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on November 23, 2020. Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Ocala, FL "Providing a memory that will never fade". In order to attend any of the services you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing per CDC guidelines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved