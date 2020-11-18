Harrol (Harold) Daymon

Ocala - Harrol (Harold) Daymon 73 of Ocala, FL answered the Master's call on November 10, 2020. Harrol was born to Luther and Lucille Daymon (predeceased) on February 11, 1947 in Ocala, FL. Harrol leaves behind daughters, Voncia Council (Michael) Ebony Duncan, sons, Christopher Bagley (Christine) all of Ocala, Derick Bagley (Regina) of Georgia and Roderick Burley of Maryland and Lamarcus Graham. Siblings, Luther Daymon Jr, Alphonso Daymon, Joe Leonard Daymon, Rudolph Daymon, Lorenzo Colding, Shirley (Lois) Daymon, Joyce Daymon, Sabrina Daymon and a host of grands, great grands, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation for Harrol will be Friday November 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Services for Harrol will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ramah Baptist Church, Belleview, FL, Pastor Melvin Cotton, Minister MaTrika McFatten, Eulogist. Harrol's final resting place will be the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on November 23, 2020. Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Ocala, FL "Providing a memory that will never fade". In order to attend any of the services you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing per CDC guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store