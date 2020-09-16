1/1
Harry H. "Chip" Schooley
SCHOOLEY,
HARRY H. 'CHIP'
Harry 'Chip' H. Schooley, of Rockville, Maryland, a master carpenter, beloved uncle and friend, passed unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. Chip lived the majority of his life in Maryland. He was born at Garfield Hospital in Washington, D.C. on August 6, 1956 and was the youngest of four children of Harry Hoover Schooley, Sr. and Virginia Mae Schooley. He graduated from Peary high school in 1975 and worked in construction in the area for most of his life. He had recently relocated to Florida. Chip was a quiet, kind and humble soul with a keen sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was also an avid big rig enthusiast, spending much of his time at big rig shows along with attending WWII air shows.
Chip is survived by a number of loving family members and was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jacqueline Howes; and brothers, Bobby and Ronnie Cohoon. Chip will live on in our hearts always.
In keeping with Chip's humble and generous spirit, his body will be donated for the advancement of science in lieu of a funeral. A Virtual Memorial is in the works and should be ready in October - It's announcement will be sent via FaceBook & word of mouth.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
