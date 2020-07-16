LANGFORD, SR. HARVEY B.Mr. Harvey B. Langford, Sr. World War II Army Veteran, passed away July 5th, 2020 in Ocala, FL at the age of 106. Mr. Langford was born in Dunnellon, FL where he resided until the age of 103. He spent his last years in Pacifica Senior Living where he was the oldest citizen of the Retirement Community. After leaving the Military, Mr. Langford enjoyed a long career as a Bellman with some of the finest hotels in Florida and North Carolina, including the historic Vanderbilt Biltmore Estate. He was a member of Mt. Olive African Episcopal Methodist Church where he served on the Steward Board and was a member of the Masonic Family.Mr. Langford is survived by his children, Eugene Hayes, Dunnellon, FL, Harvey B. Langford, Jr., Gainesville, FL, Linda Hayes, Dallas, TX, Annie Newsome(Robert), Gainesville, FL, Angela Mells, IN, Anita Langford Williams(Leroy), Oak Hill, VA, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Mr. Langford will repose at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, Dunnellon, FL, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am.Graveside Service for Mr. Langford will be held 11:30am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Dunnellon Cemetery, Rev. A.L. Washington, Conducting the Service, burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'