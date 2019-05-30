|
ROBINSON,
BISHOP HARVEY E.
Bishop Harvey E. Robinson, 85, of Ocala, Florida, quietly passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at West Marion Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Bishop Robinson was born in Williston, Florida on Saturday, August 26, 1933. He was reared by Willie Lee Robinson and Bishop Alex Robinson in Fort Myers, Florida.
He had one sister named Edythe who preceded him in death.
He was an Ordained Bishop in the Church of God (Cleveland, TN). He ministered for over 49 years and pastored in Alabama, Maryland, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee and Florida. For 22 years, he pastored the Eighth Street Church of God, Ocala, FL. He is a recipient of a 'Key to the City' of Ocala conferred by the Mayor for Outstanding Service for His Annual 'Feed The Community' Event.
He leaves to mourn his devoted wife, Catherine Jones Robinson; and five children, Leonard (Janice) Robinson of Silver Spring, Maryland, Sheila (Leon) Cooper of Ocala, Florida, Jacqueline (James) White of Savannah, Georgia, Professor Geveryl Robinson of Seneca, South Carolina, and Clarence (Arnitra) Robinson of Dunnellon, Florida; and nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; one aunt; one nephew; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Celebration of life, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am - First Assembly of God (Pastor Jeff Wade) 1827 NE 14th Street, Ocala, FL 34470, Officiating - (Bishop Wallace Sibley - Jacksonville, FL). No Viewing after Eulogy! Interment, New Zion Cemetery, Williston, FL. Offical Wake, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Unity Temple International Fellowship (Bishop Willie A Battles) 2351 NE 200th Ave, Williston, FL 32696. Public Viewing, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00pm - 6:00pm, Eighth Street Church of God (Bishop Isaiah Johnson) 605 NW Eighth Street, Ocala, FL 34475. Repass, Williston Middle High School, 350 Robert Philpot Way, Williston, FL 32696. If sending flowers, please send them on Friday from 12pm-6pm to Eighth Street Church of God, 605 NW Eighth Street, Ocala, FL 34475, (352) 368-5973. Funeral Service by Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 32640, (352) 481-2903
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2019