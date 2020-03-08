|
CHRISTMAS, HAZEL JEAN
With profound sadness we announce that Dr. Hazel Jean Christmas passed away at her home on February 7, 2020.
Hazel was born in Newton, Texas in 1943. As a young child she enjoyed attending school, visiting with her many cousins, and playing piano for the church.
Hazel and her mother moved from Newton, Texas to Oakland, California. After completing high school in Oakland, Hazel pursued higher education in Los Angeles where she graduated from college and went on to become licensed as a registered nurse (RN). Over the course of a career spanning 49+ years, Hazel not only excelled in nursing but also rose to serve in numerous senior administrative and supervisory roles reflecting progressive levels of responsibility.
Although Hazel retired from nursing, she continued to spearhead the activities of numerous healthcare ministries across multiple churches. She served as a community health worker with a focus on diabetes, heart health, and stroke education. She was also active in fundraising for charities including The Sickle Cell Foundation and The .
Hazel had a strong desire to learn and grow as a disciple and as a leader in the church. In her 70's, she diligently pursued successive levels of education leading to a Doctor of Theology (Pastoral Theology) degree from Andersonville Theological Seminary.
Hazel loved her family. To her husband, she was truly an 'help meet.' To her children, a loving mother. To all who knew her, a wise counselor, a woman of faith, and a woman of prayer. She will be forever remembered by her husband, children, grandchildren, and a host of nieces, cousins, and friends.
Proverbs 31: 28-31
28 Her children arise and call her blessed;
her husband also, and he praises her:
29 'Many women do noble things,
but you surpass them all.'
30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;
but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.
31 Honor her for all that her hands have done,
and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020