LIGHTSEY, HELEN ANITA

On December 2, 1933 a beautiful baby girl was born to parents Issac and Eula Mae Samuel (both deceased) in a little town of Santos. Helen was raised and lived her entire life in Santos where she attended Belleview Santos High School and was a graduate of the first class of 1954, She later met and married the love of her life, Howard Lightsey (deceased).

To their union, four boys were born, to whom Helen always affectionately referred to them as 'My Boys.' Starting with Norris Christopher Lightsey, Alvin Bernard Lightsey, Eric James (Roiann) Lightsey, and Rodney Leverne Lightsey. She is also survived by a sister, Maggie Ruby Samuel-Mathis and 8 grands.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Draw All Men Ministries, 1919 SW 27 Ave. Ocala. A celebration of life service will be graveside on Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m. at Burrell Memorial Cemetery, 4020 SE 84 Ln Rd. Ocala, 34480. Please observe Covid-19 safety precautions and physical distancing at the visitation and graveside service. Flowers may be sent to O. B. Samuel Funeral Home Friday, 21 SE 10th St. Williston, FL 10-5 pm or Draw All Men between the hours of 3-7pm. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434.



