|
|
FARMER, HELEN CAROLINE (CAROL) WELLHONER
Helen Caroline (Carol) Wellhoner Farmer, aged 96, of Conner, FL died Saturday August 31, 2019 at Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield. She was born December 23, 1922 in Conner FL, the daughter of Jack and Helen Mills Wellhoner. She was a descendant of pioneer settlers who came to Marion County from Horry County SC in 1848.
She graduated from East Marion High School in 1940, received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University) in 1943, and her master's in education from the University of Florida in 1954. She taught elementary school in Polk, Marion, and Duval counties in Florida, and Aiken County, SC. She was a member of Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church, Marion County Retired Teachers Association, Marion County Historical Society, Stephens County Georgia Historical Society, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She married Ernest Farmer June 25, 1955. They lived in Aiken, SC before returning to Marion County to operate Juniper Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest. Later, in partnership with the late T.C. Grant they built and operated Tall Timber Travel Trailer Park.
She was predeceased by her husband; and parents; her brothers, Edgar, Jack, and Raymond; and her nephew, Lee Wellhoner.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Elaine McCreary (Ron) of Conner, Susan Shumaker, (Butch) of Panama City, Nancy Gluck (Myke), of Staunton, VA, Linda Graham of Tampa, Mary Wellhoner of Reno, NV, Cheryl Miller (DJ), and Sandra Noonan (Wayne) of Conner, Lisa Patterson of Lake Waldena, Vickie Joiner (Dennis) of Dunnellon, Howard Farmer (Jean) and Dale Moseley (John) of Toccoa, GA, Norman Farmer Anchorage, AK, and Jim Farmer (Mary) of Decatur, GA; and numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at John Conner Graham Cemetery in Conner, FL, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2pm, with Rev. Ron McCreary officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County or the John Conner Graham Cemetery Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019