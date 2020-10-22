1/1
Helen E. Marrs
Helen E. Marrs
Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Helen was born in Charles City, Iowa on March 28, 1928, and married Glenn Marrs on July 2, 1945. Glenn and Helen had seven children, eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Helen loved planning and hosting Sunday dinners, holiday parties, and dinner parties for family and friends. Helen and Glenn shared numerous activities with friends, including camping trips, ceramics classes, game nights and Bible studies. They spent retirement years in Silver Springs, Florida where they made many close friends. The last years of Helen's life were brightened by her companions and caregivers from Hospice of Marion County and Minnesota Hospice. A private gathering will be planned at a later date. Donations welcomed in memory of Helen via check to: Minnesota Hospice Foundation Attn: Mary Batulis. 17645 Juniper Path #155. Lakeville, MN 55044

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
