1/1
HELEN E. STONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STONE, HELEN E.
Helen E. Stone, age 85, died at home in Ocala, Florida on August 12, 2020. She was born in Lewis County at Ruggles, KY to Andrew and Maggie sexton. She had one brother, Norman Sexton.
Helen was preceded in death earlier this year by her loving husband of 67 years, Willard C. (Ray) Stone.
She is survived by her daughter and son, Donna Stone Lowe and Philip B. Stone (wife, Carol); her grandchildren, Philip R. Stone, Andrea Lowe Radford (husband, Ken), and Adam R. Lowe (wife, Jennifer); and her great-grandchildren, Helena Radford, Rayann Lowe, and Bristol Lowe.
Helen was loved by all who knew her. She dedicated her life to being a true loving, Christian wife and mother. Before her children were born, Helen was an exceptional clerk/typist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and later in life after her children were grown, she retired as an executive secretary in Columbus, Ohio.
A joint memorial service will be conducted for Helen and Ray at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida at a later date, with burial taking place in Quincy, KY. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, Florida are handling the arrangements. Visit www.hiers-baxley.com to leave online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved