STONE, HELEN E.
Helen E. Stone, age 85, died at home in Ocala, Florida on August 12, 2020. She was born in Lewis County at Ruggles, KY to Andrew and Maggie sexton. She had one brother, Norman Sexton.
Helen was preceded in death earlier this year by her loving husband of 67 years, Willard C. (Ray) Stone.
She is survived by her daughter and son, Donna Stone Lowe and Philip B. Stone (wife, Carol); her grandchildren, Philip R. Stone, Andrea Lowe Radford (husband, Ken), and Adam R. Lowe (wife, Jennifer); and her great-grandchildren, Helena Radford, Rayann Lowe, and Bristol Lowe.
Helen was loved by all who knew her. She dedicated her life to being a true loving, Christian wife and mother. Before her children were born, Helen was an exceptional clerk/typist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and later in life after her children were grown, she retired as an executive secretary in Columbus, Ohio.
A joint memorial service will be conducted for Helen and Ray at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida at a later date, with burial taking place in Quincy, KY. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, Florida are handling the arrangements. Visit www.hiers-baxley.com
to leave online condolences.