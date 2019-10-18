|
|
KUTELLA, HELEN
Born on St. Patrick's Day, 1925, in Chicago, IL, Helen transitioned to heaven on October 7, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Helen; husband, Bert; children, Ron and Ray (Linda); grandchildren, Brian, Diane, and Jon.
Helen defined love. She will continue to live on in the hearts of her four children, Michael (Toni), Paul (Lynette), Laurie, and Linda (Richard); 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on her 95th birthday, St. Patrick's Day.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019