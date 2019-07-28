|
|
Neff, Helen Lewis
Helen Lewis Neff, longtime resident of Ocala, FL and member of the First United Methodist Church, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 22, 2019 at the Lifecare Center of Ocala.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward A. Neff of Ocala.
Helen was born on January 11, 1940 in Red Springs, NC. She was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Knox M. Lewis. Helen graduated from Red Springs High School and went on to graduate from UNC
Greensboro. Upon graduation, she pursued a 17-year teaching career. Helen loved people and especially children. Many of whom she claimed as 'family'. Her favorite activity was traveling. She will always be remembered for her loving acceptance of others.
She is survived by her brothers and their wives, Charles G. Lewis (wife Gale) of Southern Pines, NC and Dr. William M. Lewis (wife, Dot) of Watkinsville, GA. She also leaves behind her loving, devoted Care Givers, 'adopted daughter,' Lora Lea Burnett of Jacksonville, FL and 'adopted niece,' Holly Fowler of Wakefield, KS.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 S. Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. Memorial Service and Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise, FL 32725.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 28 to July 29, 2019