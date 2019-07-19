|
|
TUPPS, HELEN LOUISE
Helen Louise Tupps, 87, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala.
Helen was a native of Birmingham, Alabama and moved to the Ocala area from Seminole, Florida in 1998.
She was employed at Savings of America for 10 years. She was a member of College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. She enjoyed singing in the choir. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Thomas Tilden Tupps of Ocala, FL; sons, Thomas M. Tupps (Cathie) of Fernandina Beach, FL. and Brett D. Tupps (Julie) of
Ocean View, DE; and brother, Tillman Dayton Williams Jr. of Ohio; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the College Road Baptist Church, 5010 SW College Road, Ocala, FL 34474. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL at 1:00pm on Monday, July 22, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala FL 34478-4860. Online condolences may be sent to:
www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 19 to July 20, 2019