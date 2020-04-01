|
|
Helen Maxine Capillo passed away under hospice care on March 23, 2020, in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 94.
Helen is survived by Anthony, her husband of 71 years; three children; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Helen was born in Farming-ton Michigan to parents Frances and Theodore. She attended Michigan State University where she received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Helen later worked as a Registered Dietitian. While at university, Helen met the love of her life, Anthony. After dating for two years, the two were married.
Helen and Tony retired to Ocala in 1988 where they enjoyed playing golf together. They were season ticket holders to both the Ocala Symphony Orchestra and Ocala Civic Theater. They traveled the world both with their church and to visit family. They cherished these adventures and memories. Helen was interested in genealogy and corresponded with her many cousins to trace her mother's family lineage back to England at the time of the Norman Conquest.
The family expresses their appreciation to the caring professionals at Bridgewater Health and Rehabilitation and Hospice of Marion County.
There are no public services planned. The family will hold a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests support for the Salvation Army "Bed and Bread Club." This is a charitable organization that was close to Helen's heart. Donate here: https://secure20.salvationarmy.org/donation.jsp
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 1, 2020