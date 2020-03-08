|
PRICE, HELEN MAE
NORCROSS LOCKE
Helen Mae Norcross Locke Price passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Ocala.
Helen was born in Petersburg, Virginia on June 4, 1930, daughter of Bledsoe and Carrie Norcross. She moved to Ocala when she was six months old. She proudly said she was a 'Native Ocalan.' Mrs. Price was very active in the Marion County School system, serving years as PTA president. At Wyomina Park Baptist Church, she served as Clerk, Historian, Sunday school teacher and on many committees. More recently, she was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Anthony. Presently she was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha association Beta Phi Chapter and Retired Educators Association. She was a past member of Ocala ladies golf association (9 hole group). Mrs. Price worked as a teacher and occupational specialist at North Marion High School for 21 years. Officially known as 'Mama Locke,' she loved the students she taught.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Locke; her parents; sister, Eloise Thomas; brothers, G. C. (Foots) Norcross and Randolph Norcross .
Survivors include her husband George Price, Jr.; son, Allen Locke (Mary) of St. Augustine, Florida; daughter, Connie L. Royalty (Mark) of Aberdeen, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Dr. Jen Locke Barrett (Jason) of St. Augustine, Florida, Brad Locke of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Chris Royalty (Chelsea) of Oakland, California and Scott Royalty of Pinehurst, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Bruce, Arthur and Loch; step-children, Linda Williams (Ken) of Ocala, Allan Price of Ocala, Ronnie Price of Ocala; step-grandchildren, Melissa, Leslie, Jacqueline, Heather, Shawn, Aaron, Kelly and Savannah; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, Anthony, FL. Reception/Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beta Phi, ESA 837 N.E. 25th Avenue Ocala, FL 34470.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020