O'BRIEN, HELEN ROLFE
Surrounded by family, Helen Rolfe O'Brien passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 in Ocala, FL.
Helen was born November 26, 1926 in Lisbon, NY to Homer and Grace Rolfe. She graduated in 1947 from D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a profession she pursued at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, NY until retirement in 1985.
She married Joseph O'Brien on February 10, 1948 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY. Together they had seven children, Virginia (David) Hoppenworth, Maureen (Kevin) Meade, Margaret J. O'Brien, Rev. Kevin J. O'Brien, Steven (Patty) O'Brien, Dennis (Theresa) O'Brien, and Edward O'Brien. They have 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Helen is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Schaeffer and Eleanor Holden; sister-in-law, Eleanora Rolfe; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sisters, Anna Rolfe and Mary Heller; brother, Robert Rolfe; and brothers-in-law, Peter Heller, Lewis Schaeffer, and David Holden
Helen was an avid reader and loved to play bridge and other card games. She enjoyed her On Top of the World community and was a faithful member of Queen of Peace Parish for more than 25 years.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 SW 110th St, Ocala, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brothers Keeper, 2 West Fort King St., Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019