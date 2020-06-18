HELEN ROSEMARY HOFF
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOFF, HELEN ROSEMARY
Helen Rosemary Hoff, 82, born August 08, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Edwin Duffessy and Helen Hammel, passed away June 15, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.
Rosemary had many hobbies which included sewing, knitting, crocheting dolls, ceramics, and reading books. She was a retired insurance agent and also did home interiors.
She was preceded in death by both parents, along with John Malach Sr. her brother in law, and David Hammel her uncle (mother's brother), Jay Foote (SIL).
Helen, known as Rosemary to her family and friends, is survived by (James Hoff-husband), Luann Foote (daughter), Thomas Hoff (son), Tracey Hoff (DIL), five Grandkids-Jennifer Kirkland (Granddaughter), Michael Kirkland (grandson in law), Kayla Hoff (granddaughter), James Hoff (grandson), Savannah Sikes-Hoff (granddaughter), three great grandkids-Bradley Giannisis (great grandson), Angelica Giannisis (great granddaughter), Lorelai Kirkland (great granddaughter).
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West, with Father Patrick J. O'Doherty, officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
352-854-2266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved