HOFF, HELEN ROSEMARY

Helen Rosemary Hoff, 82, born August 08, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Edwin Duffessy and Helen Hammel, passed away June 15, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.

Rosemary had many hobbies which included sewing, knitting, crocheting dolls, ceramics, and reading books. She was a retired insurance agent and also did home interiors.

She was preceded in death by both parents, along with John Malach Sr. her brother in law, and David Hammel her uncle (mother's brother), Jay Foote (SIL).

Helen, known as Rosemary to her family and friends, is survived by (James Hoff-husband), Luann Foote (daughter), Thomas Hoff (son), Tracey Hoff (DIL), five Grandkids-Jennifer Kirkland (Granddaughter), Michael Kirkland (grandson in law), Kayla Hoff (granddaughter), James Hoff (grandson), Savannah Sikes-Hoff (granddaughter), three great grandkids-Bradley Giannisis (great grandson), Angelica Giannisis (great granddaughter), Lorelai Kirkland (great granddaughter).

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West, with Father Patrick J. O'Doherty, officiating.



