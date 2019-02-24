|
BERTHIAUME,
HENRY L. (BERT)
Henry L. (Bert) Berthiaume, born Auguat 20, 1934, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 at Legacy House hospice care in Ocala, FL due to complications of a long term illness. He was a retired manufacturing engineer, an avid golfer, and a veteran of the Air Force.
He is predeceased by his parents, Henry A. Berthiaume and Elsie A. (Brown) Berthiaume.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Lorraine A. (Beland) Berthiaume; sister, Louise (Berthiaume) Charette and her husband, Kenneth; sons, Wayne H. Berthiaume and his wife, Debra, Bruce H. Berthiaume, and Mark J. Berthiaume; daughter, Laura A. (Berthiaume) Haughton and her husband, Reginald III; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a private service at a later date. Condolences may be made thru Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL.
www.ForestLawnOcala.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019