Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 622-8181
For more information about
HENRY BERTHIAUME
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY BERTHIAUME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY BERTHIAUME

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HENRY BERTHIAUME Obituary
BERTHIAUME,
HENRY L. (BERT)
Henry L. (Bert) Berthiaume, born Auguat 20, 1934, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 at Legacy House hospice care in Ocala, FL due to complications of a long term illness. He was a retired manufacturing engineer, an avid golfer, and a veteran of the Air Force.
He is predeceased by his parents, Henry A. Berthiaume and Elsie A. (Brown) Berthiaume.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Lorraine A. (Beland) Berthiaume; sister, Louise (Berthiaume) Charette and her husband, Kenneth; sons, Wayne H. Berthiaume and his wife, Debra, Bruce H. Berthiaume, and Mark J. Berthiaume; daughter, Laura A. (Berthiaume) Haughton and her husband, Reginald III; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a private service at a later date. Condolences may be made thru Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL.
www.ForestLawnOcala.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now