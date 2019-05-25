|
SHIRER, HENRY J. ('JAKE')
Henry J. Shirer ('Jake'), 88, died May 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Born December 13, 1931, Jake was an active member of the Ocala community for nearly 50 years. He was an avid sportsman, a champion tennis player and a veracious reader. He wisely gave his time to numerous charitable and sports organizations, including University of Florida Men's basketball and North Marion High School baseball.
Shirer is preceded in death by his loving wife, Earlene 'Kelly' Shirer of 48 years.
He is survived by, daughters, Patrice Shirer Wenz of Winter Park, FL and Pamela Michelle Shirer of Ft Meyers, FL; and grandchildren, Lauren Gilbert Winchester, MA and Taylor Gilbert, New Orleans; and four great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on his behalf to .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 25 to May 26, 2019