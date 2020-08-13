1/1
HENRY LEE GODWIN Jr.
GODWIN, JR., HENRY LEE
Ocala - Mr. Henry Lee Godwin, Jr., age 58, went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. He was a graduate of North Marion High School (Class of 1980.)
Lee as he is affectionately known leaves to mourn a loving mother, Ms. Pinellas Godwin; daughters, T'Shara Godwin, Jerrica Murray; son, Ricky (Tanya) Patterson; brothers, Orian Godwin (Shirelle), Cedrick Godwin. He leaves to mourn a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a special companion, Paula Ellsworth.
Preceded him in death father, Henry Lee Godwin, Sr.; brother, Dwayne Godwin.
A Graveside Celebration of life will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Izell James, Sr. will be officiating. Mr. Godwin will lie in repose (Walk thru Only) from 6:30PM until 7:00PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Face covering must be worn. (NO exceptions). There will be an invitational virtual celebration Saturday evening from 5:00PM until 6:30PM. Please contact Hadley-Brown Funeral Home for Zoom pass code. (352) 620-0573. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
